Over 1,000 Afghan Civilians Killed Since Taliban Took Power, UN Reports

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan revealed on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Afghan civilians had been killed in bombings and other acts of violence since the Taliban assumed control of the country and foreign forces withdrew in 2021.

According to the mission's report covering the period from August 15, 2021, to May 2023, 1,095 civilians lost their lives, and 2,679 others were injured during this time. These figures underscore the persisting security challenges in the aftermath of the nearly two-decade-long war.

Approximately 700 deaths were attributed to improvised explosive devices, including suicide bombings, occurring in public spaces like mosques, educational institutions, and markets.

Although the level of fighting has significantly decreased since the Taliban took power following the collapse of the NATO-backed army, security challenges persist, particularly from the presence of ISIS.

The UN mission highlighted that the extremist organization is responsible for most attacks and noted that despite a decrease in overall violent incidents, the frequency of bloody suicide attacks has escalated.

The report stated, "The figures from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan demonstrate not only the harm inflicted on civilians by such attacks but also the rise in deadly suicide attacks since August 15, 2021, with a smaller number of attacks resulting in a higher number of civilian casualties."

The Taliban has claimed to focus on securing the country and has conducted several operations against ISIS cells in recent months.

According to the United Nations Mission, the bombings claimed by ISIS have killed just over 1,700 people.

In response to the UN report, the Taliban-run Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserted that Afghanistan faced security challenges during the war before their government assumed power, and they emphasized their commitment to ensuring citizen security and taking immediate action to eliminate terrorist safe havens.