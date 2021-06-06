Report

KSA had a pivotal role in saving Kuwait from Saddam Hussein's occupation, Minister says

Date: 2021-06-06T21:07:45+0000
Shafaq News/ The Kuwaiti Minister of foreign affairs, Ahmed Al-Nasser, revealed today Saudi Arabia's role in "liberating Kuwait and saving it from Saddam Hussein's occupation."

This came during al-Nasser's participation in the Kuwaiti-Saudi Coordination Council's meeting in Riyadh.

"This year, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Kuwait's liberation from the brutal Iraqi occupation (during Saddam Hussein's era)."

He added that Saudi Arabia played a "historical, leading, pioneering and pivotal role in liberating Kuwait and restoring its legitimacy", noting that the Kingdom used all its efforts and capabilities to achieve this goal.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister recalled the role of Saudi King Salman, "when he was governor of Riyadh during Kuwait's occupation, and how he harnessed all his capabilities to host Kuwaiti children during that period."

