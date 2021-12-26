Jordan to tighten preventive measures amid Omicron surge

Category: World

Date: 2021-12-26T15:19:10+0000

Shafaq News/ Jordanian government on Thursday said it will tighten health measures as of 2022, starting with the new year amid the rapid global spread of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. People are required proofs of fully two-dose vaccination as well as a negative PCR result valid for 48 hours to attend the celebrations, Jordan's State Minister for Media Affairs Faisal Shboul was quoted by the state-run Petra news agency as saying. As many as 295 Omicron cases were recorded in the country on Sunday, Adel Balbisi said.

