Jordan to tighten preventive measures amid Omicron surge
Category: World
Date: 2021-12-26T15:19:10+0000
Shafaq News/ Jordanian government on Thursday said it will tighten health measures as of 2022, starting with the new year amid the rapid global spread of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.
People are required proofs of fully two-dose vaccination as well as a negative PCR result valid for 48 hours to attend the celebrations, Jordan's State Minister for Media Affairs Faisal Shboul was quoted by the state-run Petra news agency as saying.
As many as 295 Omicron cases were recorded in the country on Sunday, Adel Balbisi said.