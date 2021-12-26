Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Jordan to tighten preventive measures amid Omicron surge 

Category: World

Date: 2021-12-26T15:19:10+0000
Jordan to tighten preventive measures amid Omicron surge 

Shafaq News/ Jordanian government on Thursday said it will tighten health measures as of 2022, starting with the new year amid the rapid global spread of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

People are required proofs of fully two-dose vaccination as well as a negative PCR result valid for 48 hours to attend the celebrations, Jordan's State Minister for Media Affairs Faisal Shboul was quoted by the state-run Petra news agency as saying.

As many as 295 Omicron cases were recorded in the country on Sunday, Adel Balbisi said.

related

Two cases of Omicron detected in UK, one suspected infection in Germany

Date: 2021-11-27 15:51:21
Two cases of Omicron detected in UK, one suspected infection in Germany

Scientist Who First Sequenced Omicron Worried by Speed of Change

Date: 2021-12-05 17:58:53
Scientist Who First Sequenced Omicron Worried by Speed of Change

Kuwait detects first case of Omicron variant

Date: 2021-12-08 15:52:50
Kuwait detects first case of Omicron variant

Omicron to be dominant UK variant in days as vaccines 'less effective than against Delta'

Date: 2021-12-11 14:53:50
Omicron to be dominant UK variant in days as vaccines 'less effective than against Delta'

Omicron COVID variant appears to spread faster than Delta, WHO says

Date: 2021-12-12 19:22:24
Omicron COVID variant appears to spread faster than Delta, WHO says

First death with Omicron variant in United Kingdom

Date: 2021-12-13 15:09:53
First death with Omicron variant in United Kingdom

Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant, WHO warns

Date: 2021-12-14 19:07:08
Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant, WHO warns