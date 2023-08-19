Former Russian president Medvedev predicts West's Inevitable Defeat in Ukraine

Shafaq News/ Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev stated that the Western powers are destined for defeat in Ukraine.

On his Telegram channel, Medvedev asserted that despite Western declarations of support for Ukraine, their involvement in the conflict would ultimately prove ineffective and costly.

Medvedev remarked, "Let their leaders, who have forsaken their compatriots, vociferously proclaim their commitment to supplying weapons and funds to sustain the remnants of Ukraine. Let them train soldiers for the conflict and rebuild the crumbling economy of the current regime, all while imposing absurd sanctions against Russia."

The Russian official highlighted that these actions will not alter the situation's outcome, "For them, this is a distant war in which unfamiliar people are perishing. Although they may not grieve for these lives, the West will eventually prioritize its interests. Regardless of their strident rhetoric at summits and the United Nations, this externally-driven conflict will eventually lose its allure, becoming both burdensome and ineffective."

Medvedev underscored the gravity of the crisis for Russia, characterizing it as an existential struggle for self-preservation. He presented the options starkly: "Either they prevail, or we do."

Medvedev predicted, "Counter-attacks will fail, casualties will mount, and they will seek truce."

The Russian official emphasized an uncompromising stance, asserting that the aim is the complete dismantling of the current Ukrainian state.

"It must be eradicated to the point that no trace remains. We will not permit its resurgence under any circumstance."

Medvedev acknowledged the potential for a protracted struggle, indicating that the choice is clear: "Either we dismantle their adversarial political system or the collective West will dismantle Russia, culminating in mutual destruction."

The Russian official outlined a strategy focused on securing Russia's control over the territory of the former Ukrainian state. He concluded, "The sole solution is to completely control the hostile state's political apparatus and ensure unwavering allegiance. We will achieve this by overseeing all developments within the territory previously known as Ukraine."