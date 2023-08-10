Five Turkish soldiers died in "Claw-Lock" Operation Against PKK in Iraq's Kurdistan Region"

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has announced the loss of five soldiers amid the ongoing 'Claw-Lock' operation aimed at targeting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) within the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

In a statement issued by the Ministry, it was revealed that on August 9, 2023, a "hostile" fire was initiated by members of the separatist terrorist organization within the operational area of the Claw-Lock Operation. As a result of this attack, five soldiers, identified as P. Lt. Fatih Uğur ALTINBAŞ, İs. exp. Conv. Kemal ÖZEK, P. Exp. Conv. Özkan LALE, P. Exp. tenb. Uğur ÖZDEMİR, and P. Söz. Private Mahmut ÜÇDAĞ, were tragically "martyred." The Ministry underscored that operations in the region are ongoing.

Turkey's operations against the PKK have encompassed various cross-border aerial and ground operations in northern Iraq. The country's military endeavors have also extended to Syria, where operations were conducted to displace Syrian Kurdish fighters, regarded by Ankara as an extension of the PKK, from its borders.

The PKK's protracted conflict with Turkey, dating back to 1984, revolves around aspirations for Kurdish autonomy. This struggle has exacted a heavy toll, with a considerable loss of lives reaching the tens of thousands.

The PKK has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

The 'Claw-Lock' operation, inaugurated on April 17, 2022, has sought to dismantle the PKK's strongholds in the Matina, Zab, and Afshin-Basyan regions within the Kurdistan Region. This endeavor falls within the broader framework of Turkey's relentless determination to quell the activities of the PKK.