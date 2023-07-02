First batch of Iranian tourists to head to Egypt in next 45 days

Shafaq News / In a press conference held on Sunday, the Iranian Association of Air Travel and Tourism Services announced that the first batch of Iranian tourists will embark on a journey to Egypt within the next 45 days. The association emphasized that this arrangement was facilitated through Iraqi mediation.

Hormatollah Rafiee, the chairman of the association's board of directors, stated during the press conference covered by Tasnim News Agency, "The inaugural flight will symbolically connect Tehran and Cairo directly." He further indicated that the Director-General of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism would arrive in Tehran next week, stating, "During our visit to Egypt last week, we held discussions with government officials and individuals involved in the Egyptian tourism sector."

Rafiee highlighted that negotiations to enhance tourism had taken place with Egypt through the mediation of Iraq, expressing his hope that "the ice of political relations between Tehran and Cairo would soon thaw." He stated, "Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, we have not engaged in any tourism-related discussions with Egypt," adding, "Based on the proposal, we will conduct flights to Egypt using Iraq as an intermediary country."

"Considering that we do not have a consulate or embassy in Egypt, we will send Iranian tourists to Egypt in collaboration with Iraq," Rafiee affirmed. He confirmed that "the first symbolic flight between Tehran and Cairo will depart directly after obtaining the necessary permits from the Ministry of Roads and the Civil Aviation Organization."

Furthermore, he announced that "flights to Egypt will be operated after the opening of the consulate in Egypt. Until then, we will use Iraq as an intermediary country, which increases the time and costs involved, among other factors. The journey to Egypt via Iraq takes about 2.5 hours, without considering transit."