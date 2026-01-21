Who is ISIS’s Abu Al-Bara’a?

Shafaq News– Nineveh

Abu Al-Bara’a, a suspected ISIS operative accused of coordinating armed cells and spreading the group’s propaganda across Iraq and Syria, was arrested this week in Nineveh province after months of surveillance by Iraqi security forces.

According to statements from the Supreme Judicial Council and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the suspect was apprehended in the Fifth Hermat area following an ambush based on intelligence gathered over six months and approved judicial warrants. Investigation and preventive security units within the PMF carried out the operation.

Abu Al-Bara’a comes from a family with long-standing ties to ISIS. His father served as a religious figure within the group and is already subject to a court ruling, while several brothers and uncles are also accused of affiliation with the organization.

PMF security officials described the detainee as a senior operative who played a key role in managing ISIS activity in the Mosul desert and parts of Syria. He was involved in coordinating field operations, supervising armed cells, and organizing the movement of sleeper networks in border areas.

Authorities also said Abu Al-Bara’a was active in ISIS media efforts, helping circulate videos and other material promoting attacks in Iraq and Syria, to sustain extremist propaganda and attract new supporters.

The Supreme Judicial Council confirmed that the suspect has been referred to court under Iraq’s counterterrorism laws, while investigations continue into his contacts and the broader network linked to his activities.