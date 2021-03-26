Saladin’s Balad still suffer from neglect, Experts

Shafaq News / Activists and specialists in Balad said there is a difficulty for the new administration to deal with the District’s crises.

The civil rights activist, Muhammad Mortada told Shafaq News Agency that the economic and social crises in the District will remain the same without securing financing and expanding support from the local and federal governments.

According to surveys and official data, Balad is suffering from neglect and marginalization where many projects have been suspended for several years for financial or security reasons.

In turn; The Kaimakam Haidar Ismail Al-Baldawi responded to the people – who stormed the streets six months ago and dismissed the previous administration- by saying that his administration is operating using only the available resources since there are “no budgets for the administrative units in Saladin.”

Al-Baldawi confirmed in an interview with Shafaq News Agency; "We carried out basic projects but we are looking for partnership with all sectors concerned about the district, as well as for coordination with the governorate administration and the authorities to give Balad its rights that fit its historical and strategic role in Saladin, and the sacrifices of its sons during the fight against terrorist organizations over the past periods."

Balad is a district of the Saladin Governorate; it covers an area of 2,469 km2, and had a population of about 160 thousand.