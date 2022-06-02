Chaos prevails in Saladin as two governors lock horns over who runs the governorate

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament's decision to dismiss Saladin's Governor Ammar Jabr Khalil has sparked heated political debates and, more importantly, confusing administrative chaos, with the local authorities standing at odds over who runs the governorate.

Things took a twist when the Iraqi legislative body dismissed lawmaker Meshaan al-Jubouri, who accused his fellow-parliamentarian Ahmed al-Jubouri, famously known as Abu Mazen, of stealing public funds from the Saladin Governorate. The impeached lawmaker said that Jabr publicized this scheme, which led to his dismissal as well.

Jabr, Saladin's governor since 2018, was a member of al-Jamaheer (the Masses) party. However, ahead of the 2021 election, he defected and joined Takaddom (Progress), the party led by the incumbent speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Mohammad Al-Halboosi.

Saladin's first administrative deputy, Ismail al-Halloub, was sworn in as acting governor on January 25 in lieu of the dismissed governor Khalil, while the Shiite component demanded administrative balance and one-third of the governorate's administrative positions.

Al-Halloub, a member of al-Jamaheer party led by Ahmed Al-Jubouri, took office per constitutional acts stipulating for the first deputy to become governor if the latter is relieved or leaves office.

The powers to install and dismiss governors are subject to provincial councils. After dissolving the latter councils, the powers were transferred to the prime minister. However, the current prime minister cannot exercise those powers in the capacity of a caretaker.

However, after returning from a conference in London, the impeached governor rejected the parliament's decision and attempted to storm the provincial building with an unofficial security force. However, security authorities dispatched a special force from Baghdad to control the situation and prevent the governor from entering the building.

Now, the dismissed governor runs the governorate from the guest house, promising legal proceedings and deterrent penalties for violators and supporters of the decision to dismiss him and anyone who has departed from his administrative authority.

On the other hand, Saladin is led by deputy first governor Ismail al-Halloub, who is acting from the governor's office.

Furthermore, the Saladin Sheikh Council chose to back the governor appointed by the parliament.

Marwan al-Jbara, the spokesperson to the council, urged the impeached governor to pursue the legal process and demanded the judiciary reconsider the circumstances that led to the parliament's decision to dismiss Jabr.

According to al-Jbara, the council urged "the relevant authorities to look into the files brought before the judiciary by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Saladin's representatives in the parliament to restore the governorate's rights."