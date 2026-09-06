Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 8:55)

Two people were killed and three wounded in Israeli strikes across Nabatiyeh district in southern Lebanon on Sunday, Lebanese media said, citing the Civil Defense.

The strikes hit Arabsalim, Nabatiyeh Al-Fawqa, Kfar Rumman, and nearby areas. Lebanese outlets also reported Israeli artillery shelling on Nabatiyeh Al-Fawqa to prevent ambulances from reaching the dead and wounded.

The Israeli military had ordered residents of one building in Arabsalim and nearby structures to move at least 300 meters away before striking it.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, Israeli strikes killed 4,354 people and wounded 12,325 between March 2 and September 2.

Israel said the strikes followed Hezbollah’s launch of two explosive drones toward its forces in southern Lebanon. One was “intercepted” after soldiers opened fire, with no injuries reported.

إرهابيو حزب الله أطلقوا مسيّرتين انتحاريتين نحو قواتنا في المنطقة الأمنية: جيش الدفاع يهاجم الآن ردًا على ذلك🔸أطلق إرهابيو من تنظيم حزب الله الإرهابي، في وقت سابق من صباح اليوم (الأحد)، مسيّرتين انتحاريتين باتجاه قوات جيش الدفاع التي تسيطر على المنطقة الأمنية في جنوب لبنان.… — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) September 6, 2026

Hezbollah did not immediately respond to the claims.

The exchange follows renewed fighting around Nabatiyeh and Ali Al-Taher Hill, where Israel recently announced ”clearing” Hezbollah fighters from underground positions.