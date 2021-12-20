No Omicron cases in Kurdistan, Health Minister confirms

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-20T21:09:34+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Minister of Health, Saman Al-Barzanji, clarified on Monday the news about recording cases infected with the new Covid-19 variant "Omicron." Al-Barzanji said in a brief statement to Shafaq News Agency that the Ministry had not recorded any infection with Omicron. Earlier, Bloggers had circulated news on social media that the Kurdistan Region had recorded the first infection with Omicron. The World Health Organization has said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease "There is consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

