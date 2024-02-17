Nechirvan Barzani, Bahraini MoFA discuss threats and challenges facing the region

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Region’s (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani met, on Saturday, with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayyani on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 in Germany.

According to KRI Presidency’s statement, they discussed the threats and challenges facing stability in the Middle East due to the war in Gaza and its aftermath, emphasizing the need to intensify regional and international efforts to maintain stability.

Furthermore, both sides expressed their mutual desire to strengthen relations between Bahrain, Iraq, and KRI, and to expand cooperation between them.

In this regard, attention was drawn to the opportunities and areas available for collaboration between the two parties.