Kurds celebrate the "national Kurdish Clothing Day."

Shafaq News/ at March every year, the citizens of the Kurdistan region celebrate "Kurdish Clothes Day" a special annual ceremony of Kurds.

On this day, women, men, and children in the regions and cities of Kurdistan wear traditional colorful clothes and prepare traditional Kurdish dishes.

In schools, pupils and teachers across Kurdistan also participated in the ceremony.

In 2012, Kurdistan's government officially marked the tenth of March as the "National Kurdish Clothes Day." As part of preserving the Kurdish heritage.