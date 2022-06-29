Kurdistan's Parliament approve amending the Gas and oil law

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Parliament approve by a majority amending the oil and gas law.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that 79 out of 111 deputies voted to amend the law.

It is worth noting that the oil file is one of the outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil.

The Kurdish regional government (KRG) has been developing oil and gas resources independently of the federal government. In 2007, its law established the directives by which the Region would administer these resources.

In February 2022, Iraq's federal court deemed the law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude supplies.

The ruling declared KRG oil contracts with oil companies, foreign parties, and states invalid. This includes exploration, extraction, export, and sale agreements.

Baghdad says its national oil company, SOMO, is the only authorized body to sell Iraqi crude oil.