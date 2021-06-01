Kurdistan’s Parliament Speaker: I'm not part of corruption, history is merciless

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Parliament Speaker Rewaz Faiq Hussein distanced herself from any financial corruption, confirming that the Regional Government (KRG) refused to attend a private meeting for discussing the issue of deducting the salaries of public sector employees.

“I'm not part of corruption, I don't own oil companies, I don't waste customs resources and state’s money, and I can't be a cover for protecting corrupt people, history is merciless”. Hussein said when asked about the cause of Kurdistan’s financial crisis.

She added, “We asked the Government repeatedly to attend the sessions to discuss the causes of the financial crisis, which has been existed since 2014, but we received no positive answer”.

In addition, the Parliament Speaker stressed that “65 deputies signed calling for a session to discuss the financial crisis and the Government's continued deductions of employees' salaries, and so far the Government is refusing to participate.”