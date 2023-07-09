Kurdistan's Islamic 'Justice Group' Bloc Asserts Political Instability as Major Roadblock to Effective Governance

Shafaq News/ Islamic "Justice Group" bloc, which has tendered its resignation from the Kurdistan Regional Parliament, on Sunday said that the prevailing political instability has profoundly hamstrung the efficient functioning of legislative and executive bodies, impeding their capacities to fulfill their institutional obligations.

In a press conference earlier today, Abdul Sattar Majid, the spokesperson of the bloc, said that the incumbent parliamentary lineup has been substantially unsuccessful in accomplishing its constitutionally mandated responsibilities.

"This insufficiency is glaringly evident," he said, "through the Parliament's failure to pass citizen-centric laws, ratify financial budgets, or address and alleviate the manifold issues faced by the region's citizens. The legislative body has also been unable to effectively actualize its supervisory function—an expectation of its role held by the citizenry."

"Political instability has significantly obstructed the highest legislative institution in the region from performing its mandated duties optimally." He added, "Such instability has even inhibited the regional government's capacity to fulfill its responsibilities in a manner befitting the people's aspirations."

Abdul Majid highlighted the proactive role the "Justice Group" bloc has maintained amidst the political quagmire.

"During the fifth session of the Parliament, the bloc managed to orchestrate 41 proposed project initiatives, submitted over 570 inquiries to various governmental bodies, and put forth 83 requests to the government in direct response to citizens' needs and demands."