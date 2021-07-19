KDP: the PYD proved his disbelief in partnership 

Shafaq News/ A leader in the Kurdistan Democratic Party-Syria, said today that the Democratic Union Party's policy of arresting and kidnapping members of the Kurdish National Council is "evidence of its disbelief in partnership and acceptance."

Hassan Ramzi, a member of the Central Committee of the Kurdistan Democratic Party told Shafaq News Agency; "The recent arrests of our party's members are the result of the political, administrative and military failure of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Syrian Kurdistan, and the rampant corruption within its administration."

"By kidnapping activists and cadres belonging to the parties affiliated with the Kurdish National Council, the PYD is trying to divert attention from the miserable living conditions of the region's people", he added.

Ramzi said the region is experiencing a catastrophic living and service situation due to the lack of water, electricity, gas, and even the most basic necessities of life. "On the other hand, kidnapping political and media activists undermines the Kurdish-Kurdish dialogue."

In a statement yesterday, Sunday, the Kurdish National Council condemned the “PYD security services” of arresting four members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party - Syria on July 17-18, in northeastern Syria.