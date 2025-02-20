Iraq’s Kurdistan dismisses “baseless” visa rumors

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Kurdish Ministry of Interior denied social media claims suggesting changes to visa application procedures for visitors to the Iraqi Kurdistan.

In an official statement, the Visa Department at the Ministry dismissed the rumors as “baseless,” confirming that the existing application process remains unchanged.

“Visitors and tourists can continue to apply for entry visas through the official visit portal or by submitting a special request,” the department said. “Citizens of countries from List A can still enjoy getting their visas upon arrival at airports and international border crossings.”

The department reiterated that all visa-related processes are operating as usual.