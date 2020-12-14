Gunmen opened fire on the Kurdistan Democratic Party headquarters

Shafaq News / unidentified gunmen opened fire on the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party on Monday evening in the Chamchamal district, Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate. A source told Shafaq News Agency.

The attack caused no casualties, he added.

The attack happened shortly after demonstrators have taken to the streets in and around Al-Sulaimaniyah for several days demanding their salaries and criticizing Kurdish parties which control the Al-Sulaimaniyah area.

The regional government has been hit by a nationwide economic crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen Iraq’s oil revenues slashed.