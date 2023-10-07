Celebrated Kurdish Artist Mustafa Shirzad passes away at 82

Shafaq News/ Mustafa Shirzad, a renowned Kurdish painter, passed away today, Saturday, at the age of eighty-two in Boukan, Kurdistan, Iran.

Iranian media said that the artist, acclaimed regionally and nationally, breathed his last in a Boukan hospital due to age-related health complications.

Mustafa Shirzad was a distinguished figure in the art world, particularly within the Kurdish and Iranian communities. He dedicated a significant part of his life to mentoring young artists, imparting his knowledge of painting and the visual arts.

Shirzad was widely recognized for his mastery of realism and naturalism. His artwork often featured vibrant depictions of Kurdish folk dances, traditional puppetry, and majestic horses, capturing their essence with remarkable precision.