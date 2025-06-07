Border bridge: Iraqi-Iranian village defies divisions

Shafaq News/ In Iraq’s border village of Byara, a narrow stream no wider than half a meter separates it from Iran—yet along its banks, locals from both sides gather daily, defying division through shared routines.

On the Iraqi side, “Uncle Darwish” operates a small wooden café that attracts visitors from across Iraq and Iran. “People come to sit, drink tea, and enjoy the view,” he told Shafaq News. “It doesn’t matter whether they pay in dinars or tomans—this place isn’t about money.”

Across the stream, Iranian farmer Mehdi Haidari manages his family’s orchard, offering blackberries and mulberries to customers from both countries. “Most are Kurdish Iraqis,” he said, “but some travel from farther south.”

Together, the café and orchard form an informal haven where politics give way to connection. Day-trippers cross the shallow stream to enjoy the mountain air, swap stories, and find common ground.

Byara has quietly become a symbol of peaceful coexistence—a reminder that borders may be official, but human bonds often ignore them.