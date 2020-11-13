25 Kurdish immigrants returned to the Region

Shafaq News / 25 Kurdish immigrants arrived on Friday in Kurdistan Region, after being survived a month ago by Egyptian coastguards. The Summit Foundation said.

The Egyptian Coastguards rescued the illegal immigrants last October, after the ship carrying them was wrecked off in the Mediterranean.

“The Foundation collaborated with the Iraqi embassy in Egypt to return Kurdish immigrants to the region, and they arrived today at Al-Sulaymaniyah airport after a month of detention in Egypt.” An advisor in the Foundation, Luqman Hussein said to Shafaq News agency

The migrants trying to reach Italy from the Turkish Coast, were saved in the central Mediterranean by ships from the Egyptian coast after a malfunction in their Boat.

According to Reuters, More than 21,000 people reached Italy between August 2019 and the end of July, up 148% year-on-year.