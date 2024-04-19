Wasit security committee denies reports on Israeli missile

Shafaq News/ The Security Committee of the Wasit Governorate Council on Friday issued a clarification following the controversy of a reported fall of an Israeli missile in the Al-Aziziyah district, north to Nasiriyah.

Committee chair Habib al-Badri told Shafaq News agency that "the reports on the fall of an Israeli missile in the Al-Aziziyah district are incorrect. Instead, it was (the remains of a rocket propellant) that fell in the al-Deir area in the aforementioned district, north of Wasit."

He explained that "explosives experts removed the missile material to a safe place for security analysis and identification."

Social media users on Friday shared pictures showing the remains of an Israeli missile that was reportedly heading to Iran and fell in the Al-Aziziyah district in Wasit.