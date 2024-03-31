University professor survives assassination attempt in Nasiriyah

University professor survives assassination attempt in Nasiriyah
2024-03-31T06:59:19+00:00

Shafaq News/ A university professor in the southern Iraqi governorate of Dhi Qar survived an assassination attempt on Sunday, a source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that unknown gunmen attacked the vehicle of Muqaddam al-Majid, a professor at the Faculty of Media at the Dhi Qar University, near the express bridge in the city of Nasiriyah, the governorate's capital. However, al-Majid managed to escape unharmed.

The source added that the attackers fired two shots at al-Majid's car before heading towards an unknown destination.

The Iraqi Journalists' Union in Dhi Qar condemned the incident in a statement, calling on the security and judicial authorities to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and provide security protection for al-Majid.

In February 2022, two Iraqi university professors were gunned down in Erbil, the capital of The semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region. The perpetrator was a disgruntled former student.

Shootings as a means of settling scores are far from rare in Iraq – its legacy of war and sectarian conflict mean the country's 40 million people count some 7.6 million firearms, according to figures from the Small Arms Survey.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon