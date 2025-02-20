PM Al-Sudani pledges support for Iraq’s Christians

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reaffirmed his government’s commitment to combating hate speech and promoting religious diversity, stressing Iraq’s determination to heal divisions and protect its social fabric.

“Our government treats all communities fairly and works to undo the damage caused by terrorism, which sought to divide Iraqis,” al-Sudani told members of the Iraqi diaspora in Michigan on Thursday, according to a statement from his media office.

He emphasized the unity of Iraqis in the face of extremist threats. “The fight against ISIS brought us together,” he said. “Now, we are focused on ensuring the safe return of displaced Iraqis, particularly Christian citizens, while fostering reconciliation in areas that suffered destruction.”

Al-Sudani also reiterated his government’s broader commitment to preserving Iraq’s diversity. “Cultural and religious diversity is a source of strength and social wealth, and we are committed to protecting it,” he said.

Acknowledging the setbacks caused by years of conflict, al-Sudani noted, “We took office under exceptional circumstances. Our priority is to bridge service gaps across the country, and we have established a reconstruction fund for Sinjar and the Nineveh Plains to help stabilize communities and restore essential services.”

As part of these efforts, al-Sudani pointed to new projects under the Nineveh Plains Reconstruction Fund, including initiatives in Tall Kayf and al-Hamdaniya, which were previously outside the fund’s scope. He also outlined legislative measures, including a draft law on international crimes and policies aimed at protecting Iraq’s diversity while criminalizing hate speech and racism.

Separately, Christian political groups have been working to secure greater representation and protection for their communities. The Christian Alliance, a coalition of eight parties, has been pushing for legislative measures to uphold the rights of Christian citizens in governance and economic participation.

Iraq is also witnessing significant economic growth. Al-Sudani highlighted the expansion in Baghdad and other regions, calling on Christian Iraqi business leaders to invest in the country’s recovery. He encouraged broader investment in hospitality, dining, and commercial development while cautioning against misleading narratives that seek to distort Iraq’s progress and destabilize the country.