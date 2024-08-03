Iraqi security forces arrest 13 foreign nationals in Baghdad for residence violations

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi security forces arrested 13 foreign nationals in Baghdad for violating residence regulations.

A security source told Shafaq News, "Nine individuals of Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationality were apprehended in the Shaab Stadium Police Station area for not complying with residence conditions." The source added that an additional four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in the Karrada area.

"This operation is part of broader efforts by Iraqi security forces to address violations of residence regulations, focusing particularly on individuals from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Egypt."

Earlier in July, Ahmad Al-Asadi, the Iraqi Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, expressed growing concern over the increasing number of illegal workers in the country. He cited reports indicating that around 50,000 Pakistani nationals have entered Iraq to work unlawfully. Al-Asadi announced that the government would take legal action against these violations.

During a meeting with Pakistani Ambassador Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed, Al-Asadi criticized the trend of foreign nationals engaging in the labor market without the necessary legal permits, noting that it negatively affects the national economy and labor market competitiveness. He stressed, "The ministry will not hesitate to take necessary legal measures against violators."