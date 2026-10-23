Shafaq News- Nineveh

An Iraqi parliamentary committee ordered the Nineveh Provincial Council to immediately suspend nominations for two senior administrative posts in Sinjar, warning that the process violates the constitution and applicable law.

In a letter to the council's chairman, the Regions, Governorates, Planning, Government Program, and Religious Endowments Committee said the nominations for Sinjar district mayor (qaimaqam) and al-Shamal subdistrict director are “unlawful because neither post is vacant.” It noted that final rulings by the Administrative Court and the Supreme Administrative Court have confirmed that the current officeholders, Sido Khairi and Dawood Jundi, were elected through “proper procedures.”

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The committee stressed that heads of administrative units cannot be replaced or dismissed outside the questioning and removal procedures set out in the Law of Governorates Not Incorporated into a Region (No. 21 of 2008), as amended.

It asked the provincial council to hand over the minutes of the relevant sessions and explain the legal bagvbsis for its decision. It also said it has formed a parliamentary fact-finding committee to investigate the case.

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