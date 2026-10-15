Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's parliament on Thursday approved the nominees for deputy prime minister and for vacant and newly created ministries, completing Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's cabinet.

Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi chaired the session, the 26th of the current term, with 261 lawmakers present, according to parliament's media department. Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Al-Zaidi and the nominees attended.

The approved nominees are:

1. Deputy Prime Minister: Mohsen Ali Akbar al-Mandalawi

2. Deputy Prime Minister: Laith Hadi Sayyid al-Khazali

3. Deputy Prime Minister: Mohammed Ali Tamim

4. Interior Minister: Yasser Abd Sukhail Mohammed al-Maliki

5. Defense Minister: Nayef Mukayyif Shanan al-Shammari

6. Planning Minister: Qutaiba Ghazi Majeed Hameed

7. Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister: Haider Bahaa Saheb al-Husseini

8. Culture Minister: Yassin Mohammed Hamad al-Aithawi

9. Labor and Social Affairs Minister: Mohammed Raad Jawid al-Mousawi

10. Youth and Sports Minister: Safaa Mahdi Saleh al-Kinani

11. Digital Economy and Governance Minister: Mohammed Saheb al-Daraji

12. Tourism Minister: Ali Abdul Hadi Mohammed al-Dakhili

13. Minister of State: Mohammed Samaan Kanaan Yousef

The new deputy prime ministers and ministers took the constitutional oath before parliament, after which the session was adjourned.

Earlier on Thursday, a group of lawmakers rejected the creation of deputy prime minister posts and new ministries, saying they were based on partisan quota-sharing at a time when spending should be cut.