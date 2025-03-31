Iraqi hunter snags rare Copper-Black Serpent

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi snake hunter has captured one of the rarest and most unusual venomous snakes in the country, a copper-black serpent found in the rugged terrain of the Makhoul Mountains in Saladin Province after a prolonged search.

Ahmed Sultan Ahmed, a 30-year-old snake hunter, told Shafaq News that he and his team had been searching for this particular species for a long time. “This snake is extremely rare in Iraq’s environment, distinguished by its copper-black coloration,” he said.

Ahmed explained that his team spotted the serpent in the Makhoul Mountains, prompting him to rush to the location. "As soon as my friends reported its presence, I immediately went to the site, wearing protective gloves to safeguard myself from its lethal bite," he said.

The snake, considered one of Iraq’s most dangerous venomous species, has a bite potent enough to be fatal. Ahmed has transported the captured reptile to his home, where he keeps it in a specially designed-enclosure for rare and exotic snakes.

A specialist in handling deadly snakes, the young hunter emphasized that his work is not for food or trade but rather a profession requiring expertise in capturing some of the most dangerous creatures on Earth.

