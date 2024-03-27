Iraqi Parliament to discuss government's gasoline price hike

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Services Committee has affirmed that the parliament will discuss on Wednesday the government's decision to raise gasoline prices and its impact on citizens.

The committee clarified that the government considered only users of premium and super gasoline to be those with good income, which they deemed as a mistake.

Committee member Ahmed Majeed stated, "The Cabinet's decision to raise gasoline prices comes from the government's pursuit of revenue to strengthen the financial resources of the state," explaining that "this matter is sensitive, and such a decision has upset the Iraqi street."

He added, "When the government made the decision, it considered that only those who use premium and super gasoline are people with good income, and this is a mistake," explaining that "imported vehicles, especially those from the United States, require a special type of fuel."

Majeed further noted that "the parliament will discuss in today's session the Cabinet's decision to raise gasoline prices and its impact on citizens."

Noteworthy, the Iraqi Cabinet decided during its regular session, held on Tuesday, March 26, to raise car fuel prices by about 30% for regular gasoline and by 25% for "premium" quality, starting from May 1st.

The Council also voted to increase the price of regular gasoline from 650,000 IQD per liter to 850 IQD per liter, and the price of super gasoline from 1,000 IQD to 1,250 IQD per liter, effective May 1st.