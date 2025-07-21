Iraqi Parliament bans smoking inside building

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Council of Representatives has issued a directive prohibiting smoking and the entry of tobacco products into the parliament building, a source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The measure, which applies to all employees, journalists, visitors, and guests without exception, mandates that security personnel conduct thorough inspections at all entry points.

Under the new rules, anyone wishing to smoke must exit the building entirely, as part of efforts to regulate behavior within official facilities and promote a healthier work environment.