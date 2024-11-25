Iraqi PM announces population exceeds 45 million

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced that the country's population, according to the general population and housing census conducted on Nov. 20-21, has surpassed 45 million.

"The population of Iraq has reached 45,407,495, including foreigners and refugees," Al-Sudani stated, clarifying that "the number of families is 7,898,588."

"The number of males is 22,784,062, accounting for 50.1%, while the number of females is 22,623,833, making up 49.8%."

The Prime Minister noted that "households headed by women constitute 11.33%, while those headed by men make up 88.67%," explaining that "the number of housing units in Iraq is 8,037,221; 92.1% are houses, 6.6% are apartments, and 0.4% are mud houses."

Furthermore, as stated by Al-Sudani, 36.1% of the population is under the working age of 15, and 3.7% of the population is above the working age of 65.