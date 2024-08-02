Iraq's NSS dismantles notorious criminal gang

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) announced on Friday the dismantling of a dangerous organized crime gang involved in the killing of a security officer in Wasit governorate.

Officer Ghasaq Fadel was killed on January 25, 2022, during an armed clash with the gang, which was known for kidnapping, murder, extortion, and drug trafficking in Wasit.

INSS spokesperson Arshad Al-Hakim said in a press conference, "After the incident, the criminals fled and hid in the border areas between Wasit, Diyala, and Baghdad Governorates."

Al-Hakim added, "With precise intelligence information indicating the gang's presence east of Baghdad, a special force conducted an operation to arrest the wanted individuals."

According to Al-Hakim, "The executing force took the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the hostages. After five hours of armed confrontation, the hostages were safely freed without harm, and the gang members were arrested and referred to the competent judicial authorities for legal action."