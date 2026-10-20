Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Reconstruction and Development parliamentary bloc on Tuesday outlined a mechanism for distributing parliamentary committees among political blocs, with allocations based on established criteria.

Firas al-Mislmawi, the bloc’s spokesman, told Shafaq News that the Coordination Framework (CF), a coalition of Shiite political forces, decided at its regular meeting on Monday to form a technical committee to oversee the allocation process.

The committee will include mid-level leaders from the Framework’s constituent groups and other parliamentary blocs affiliated with the coalition.

Its members are expected to meet to discuss the proposed mechanism, taking into account each bloc’s political weight and parliamentary representation. Under the plan, committees will first be allocated among political groups according to their respective shares, then grouped into three categories: A, B and C.

Category A includes the Security and Defense, Finance, Investment, and Energy and Natural Resources committees. Category B covers Education, Higher Education, Planning, Agriculture and other service-related committees. Category C includes Culture, Youth and Sports, among others.

Al-Mislmawi explained that each committee would carry a specific number of points, with Category A committees assigned higher scores than those in the other categories.

Following the technical committee’s meeting, expected on Tuesday or Wednesday, its members will present a proposed allocation plan to political forces for agreement. The plan will then be referred to parliamentary bloc leaders, who will hold internal votes to elect committee chairs, al-Mislmawi said.