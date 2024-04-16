DoS approves potential aircraft sale to Iraq amid Middle East tensions

Shafaq News / The US State Department has approved moving forward with a potential deal to sell logistic support and training aircraft to Iraq at a cost of around $140 million.

"The training and support aircraft to be sold to Iraq are of the C-172 and AC-208 models, with the primary contractor for the deal being Northrop Grumman," stated the Pentagon, as cited by Reuters.

On Monday, US president Joe Biden hosted Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani at the White House, following days of heightened tension in the Middle East due to Iran's aerial attack on Israel.

Al-Sudani’s visit to Washington aimed at primarily focusing on enhancing relations between the two nationsin the fields of energy and benefiting from American security and military expertise.