Shafaq News / Legal expert, Ali al-Tamimi, said the recent decision of the Federal Supreme Court did not only suspend Hoshyar Zabari's candidacy, but also all the Parliament's measures to hold the Presidential election session.

Al-Tamimi said that the session is now suspended until further notice, indicating that it will only be held after the Federal Court finalizes the complaints against Zebari's candidacy.

Earlier today, the Supreme Federal Court suspended the candidacy of Hoshyar Zebari.