icld addresses the Iraqi state to save more than 23 billion $

Shafaq News / The Iraq Center for Legal Development (icld) presented, on Monday, an eleven proposals suggestion that would provide $ 23 billion to the Iraqi state, it said.

The center issued a letter made public addressing the three Iraqi presidencies explaining the financial repercussions on the various state fields and proposing several solutions.

The letter stressed the difficulty of implementing the reform white paper at the present time.

The center recommended eleven actions to defeat corruption and applying financial and economic reforms such as “deducting 10% as taxes and customs of the private banks transferred money from the currency auctions, selling the foreign currency (dollar) to banks at 1250 dinars to per dollar and others.”

"The suggestions will save more than 23 billion dollars annually." The center said.