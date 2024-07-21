EIA reports surge in Iraqi oil exports to the US

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States saw an increase last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Sunday.

The EIA reported that the average US crude oil imports from eight key countries reached 6.004 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, up by 409,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.635 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 220,000 bpd last week, marking an increase of 3,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 217,000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 4.418 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 388,000 bpd. Saudi Arabia came next with 394,000 bpd, Brazil with 331,000 bpd, and Nigeria with 164,000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, the US imported 79,000 bpd from Columbia and 50,000 bpd from Ecuador.