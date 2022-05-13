The United States allocated 140$ million to support Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad announced that Washington allocated about $140 million to support trade in Iraq.

“The United States has committed $140 million to support Iraq’s economic growth, in particular Iraqi businesses and entrepreneurs.” The Embassy said on Facebook.

“We are inspired by the entrepreneurs, many of whom overcame adversity to build new businesses, hire fellow Iraqis, and contribute to a prosperous, safe, and stable future for Iraq.” It added.

The below infographic shows more details about the U.S. support for entrepreneurship and business in Iraq: