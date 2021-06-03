Iraqi authorities withdraw five investment licenses from Emirati company Daiko 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Commerce announced that the General Company for Central Markets had recovered its five markets from the UAE Daiko Company.

The company's general manager, Zahra Al-Kilani, said that after extensive discussions her company had with the National Investment Commission, the five investment licenses for rehabilitating and developing central markets in Baghdad were withdrawn from the Emirati company.

"This achievement had been reached three years after referring it to the National Investment Commission by the former cabinet. No investment projects had been implemented in these buildings located in vital areas of Baghdad", she noted.

Al-Kilani added, "The company is committed and continues to implement Resolution No. 128 of 2017, which includes referring its sites for investment, sale, and rent."