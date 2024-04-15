Iraq and 13 Arab countries hold nearly 1,500 tons of global gold reserves

Shafaq News/ Iraq and 13 other Arab countries hold nearly 1,500 tons of global gold reserves, according to the World Gold Council.

The council said in its latest table for this April that "Iraq, Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Syria, Morocco, Tunisia, Bahrain and Yemen hold 1,481,000 kilograms of global gold reserves."

It added that "Iraq maintained its 30th place globally out of 100 countries listed in the table with the largest gold reserves, as its gold holdings amounted to 142.6 tons, which represents 8.4% of its other reserves."

The council pointed out that "the United States of America tops the list with the largest gold holdings in the world, at 8,133.5 tons, followed by Germany with 3,352.3 tons, and then Italy with 2,451.8 tons, while Yemen came in last place at 99th with 1.5 tons, followed by Bosnia and Herzegovina with the same amount of 1.5 tons."

The council said that "Iraq announced on June 27, 2022, the purchase of new quantities of gold of approximately 34 tons, an increase of 35% from what it had in its possession, while in May it announced the purchase of 2.3 tons of gold."