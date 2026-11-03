Shafaq News- Baghdad

Trading on the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) surged last week, with turnover jumping 457% to 18.883 billion dinars, about $12.4 million, even as the main index fell and foreign investors were net sellers, according to a weekly report from the exchange released on Tuesday.

Volume rose about 1,280% from the previous week to 52.754 billion shares across 5,521 trades. The ISX60 index, the exchange's benchmark, closed at 913.53 points, down 1.85% from the previous week's close of 930.78.

Shares of 64 companies changed hands during the week. Another 31 did not trade because buy and sell orders failed to match, while 10 remained suspended for failing to meet disclosure requirements.

Foreign investors sold 542 million shares worth 690 million dinars, about $454,000, in 655 trades, and bought 255 million shares worth 31 million dinars, about $20,000, in 81 trades. That left net foreign selling of about 659 million dinars, or roughly $434,000.

The exchange holds five trading sessions a week, Sunday through Thursday, and lists 105 Iraqi companies in banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotels and services.

Iraq devalued the dinar on October 7, 2026, raising the official rate for selling cash dollars to the public from 1,320 to 1,520 dinars per US dollar. Dollar figures are converted at the new rate.