Finance Minister: the White Paper is a roadmap to upcoming cabinets

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-24T10:48:48+0000

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Finance, Ali Abdulamir Allawi, said that the "white reform paper" is the "cornerstone" of reform in the country. Allawi headed today a meeting with the undersecretaries of ministries in charge of the white paper's projects and the reform cell in charge of following up the implementation of these projects. Allawi said during the meeting that the white reform paper is the "cornerstone" of reform in the country, adding, "although it primarily deals with the government performance, it has an impact on the entire economy." "The white paper, enacted and commenced by the current cabinet, is a roadmap for the upcoming governments given its pure economic nature." The Minister said that the ministries should exhibit some form of flexibility and coordination to complete those projects. The meeting discussed the challenges impeding the progress of those projects, and instructed eliminating the hurdles to their completion.

related

Iraq publishes its gas production in February

Date: 2021-04-03 09:36:55

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-09 08:17:28

Iraq still rank first in purchasing houses in Turkey since 2015

Date: 2020-11-16 09:30:55

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-21 07:38:16

Iraq exports first shipment of civil jet fuel

Date: 2021-09-09 17:19:08

Iraq emerges among China's top five gasoline importers

Date: 2022-01-25 10:34:38

Iraq Achieves wheat self-sufficiency

Date: 2020-07-26 10:05:07

U.S. Might extend waivers on Iraq's energy input from Iran, experts forecast

Date: 2021-07-27 09:54:34