Finance Minister: the White Paper is a roadmap to upcoming cabinets
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-02-24T10:48:48+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Finance, Ali Abdulamir Allawi, said that the "white reform paper" is the "cornerstone" of reform in the country.
Allawi headed today a meeting with the undersecretaries of ministries in charge of the white paper's projects and the reform cell in charge of following up the implementation of these projects.
Allawi said during the meeting that the white reform paper is the "cornerstone" of reform in the country, adding, "although it primarily deals with the government performance, it has an impact on the entire economy."
"The white paper, enacted and commenced by the current cabinet, is a roadmap for the upcoming governments given its pure economic nature."
The Minister said that the ministries should exhibit some form of flexibility and coordination to complete those projects.
The meeting discussed the challenges impeding the progress of those projects, and instructed eliminating the hurdles to their completion.