Al-Kadhimi's government to import 300MW to address power shortage in summer

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Government decided to import electricity to address the power shortage in the country.

The spokesperson of the Cabinet, Minister of Culture Hasan Nadhem, said in a press conference after the regular session headed by PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi that the cabinet voted on importing 300 Megawatts without naming the country of origin.

The government's decision came to address the power shortage exacerbated by the increased demand during summer.

Nadhem said that the government also approved establishing a railway between Basra and Shalamcheh.

The Cabinet hosted today, according to the Minister, the head of the Independent High Electoral Commission, and discussed the updates on the preparations for the early elections.