Syria and SDF begin path to integration

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Tuesday, Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa discussed the implementation of the March 10 Agreement with US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack and CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper in Damascus.

According to a statement from the Syrian presidency, the talks focused on supporting the political process, strengthening stability, and defining mechanisms for carrying out the agreement, which calls for integrating the SDF’s civil and military institutions into the Syrian state by the end of 2025, in a way that preserves Syria’s "sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The talks followed a nationwide ceasefire between government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which ended recent clashes in Aleppo.

Washington described the process as a step toward a “unified, stable Syria,” with discussions also touching on sanctions relief, investment, and the return of displaced civilians.