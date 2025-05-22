Iraq launches 4th International Real Estate Exhibition in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi National Investment Commission launched the 4th Iraq International Exhibition for Real Estate, Investment, and Building Supplies at the Baghdad International Fairgrounds, spotlighting new opportunities across the country’s booming property sector.

Running through May 24, the exhibition hosts developers, financiers, and construction firms from Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, Turkiye, Egypt, the UAE, and other nations. Participants are showcasing projects ranging from housing complexes to commercial skyscrapers, with a focus on connecting investors to Iraq’s expanding real estate market.

UAE investor Mohammed Al-Mashti, attending for the first time, called the exhibition a gateway into Iraq’s development landscape. “We see serious potential in Baghdad and other provinces,” he told Shafaq News.

Meanwhile, Zeina Issam, sales manager at Al-Anfas Real Estate Development, unveiled the Swiss Real Estate Compound, a major project along al-Ghazaliya highway in Baghdad. “The compound includes six residential blocks, a 25-story commercial tower, schools, green spaces, and retail outlets,” she said. “It’s a self-contained urban community.”

From the Iranian pavilion, Nader Al-Hashemi—whose firm builds steel bridges and suspension cables—is back for his third appearance. Speaking to our agency, he noted that past exhibitions helped his company secure contracts in multiple Iraqi provinces, including Baghdad and Karbala.