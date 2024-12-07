Syrian presidency denies reports of Al-Assad's departure

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Syrian presidency denied reports suggesting that President Bashar al-Assad had left the country or made brief visits to other nations.

"Some foreign media outlets are spreading rumors and false news about President Bashar al-Assad leaving Damascus or making brief visits to other countries," the presidency stated, highlighting that "such tactics have been used repeatedly to mislead and influence the Syrian state and society throughout the years of war."

The statement affirmed that "the president continues to carry out his national and constitutional duties from the capital, Damascus," stressing that all news, activities, and positions related to President Al-Assad are issued by the official platforms of the Syrian presidency and national media.

Over the past ten days, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), previously known as Jabhat al-Nusra, an Islamist militant group, launched a major offensive against government forces, capturing main cities like Aleppo, Hama, and now closing on Homs to gain control of the city and advance toward Damascus, held by President Al-Assad.