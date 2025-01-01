Israeli FM warns of extremist shift in Damascus, questions "reconciliatory" statements

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar warned about the new administration in Damascus and expressed skepticism about its "reconciliatory" statements.

"This is a group of extremist jihadists who simply moved from Idlib to Damascus," Sa'ar remarked in an interview with Alhurra, voicing concerns about the status of minorities, particularly the Kurds, emphasizing that "Israel is working through diplomatic channels to protect Kurdish autonomy in northern Syria."

Sa'ar addressed the renewed tensions with Turkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, amid events in Syria and Ankara's condemnation of Israeli military activities in Syrian territory.

"Turkiye under Erdogan is showing a hostile and provocative stance towards Israel," Sa'ar stated, noting that "Israel currently has no plans to take steps against Ankara."

Earlier, Israeli military censorship allowed the release of information regarding a secret operation by an elite Israeli unit deep within Syria, specifically targeting the "Scientific Studies and Research Center" in Masyaf.

According to Alhurra, the operation had been kept under wraps since September. Israel took responsibility for the operation, with the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reporting that commandos from the Shaldag Unit and the 669 Airborne Rescue and Evacuation Unit conducted a covert raid on the military research center in Masyaf in September, aiming to destroy the site from close range.

The report indicated that helicopters transported the forces that demolished the center, which allegedly produced advanced precision weapons for Iranians.