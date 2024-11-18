Israel accuses Iran of missile smuggling to Iraq, threatens high-profile assassinations

Shafaq News/ Israeli intelligence sources accused Iran of “smuggling” ballistic missiles into Iraq.

A report published, on Monday, by the Israeli newspaper Maariv warned of potential strikes on Iraq's infrastructure and the assassination of "prominent" figures within Iraqi factions.

The newspaper detailed that Iran is allegedly “smuggling short-range ballistic missiles into Iraq as part of its response to recent Israeli strikes.” According to the report, these missiles are believed to be “hidden inside water or oil tanks, raising concerns about their potential use in future attacks against Israeli or American targets.”

Intelligence sources cited in the newspaper indicated that Israel has devised “graduated plans to counter any possible escalation from Iraq. These plans begin with targeting infrastructure and installations and then progress to focused assassination operations against key figures in Iranian factions,” similar to previous actions in Syria.

Rise in Drone Attacks

The report also highlighted a significant increase in drone attacks launched from Iraq in recent months. Citing the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, “the number of drone attacks surged from just six in August to 90 in October, with over 65 attacks recorded since the beginning of November.”

The report stated that the Israeli Air Force intercepted, on Sunday, a drone headed towards Israel, launched by "Iraqi armed groups" that claimed responsibility for the attack.

Despite most threats being intercepted by the Israeli military and navy, Israel views these attacks as “operational nuisances rather than strategic threats,” recognizing the “severity and implications of the escalation.”

US-Israeli Cooperation

According to the report, Israel is working in cooperation with the United States to bolster defensive efforts against increasing threats. Recent naval operations have intercepted Iraqi drones targeting US bases in the region.

The report also mentioned that “the Iraqi government is attempting to contain the escalation by sending envoys to Tehran, while Israel, through diplomatic and intelligence channels, has emphasized that it will not tolerate the opening of an additional front from Iraq.”

Maariv noted that while the frequency of attacks from Iraq remains “lower compared to other fronts,” Israeli intelligence does not rule out the possibility of “rapid escalation, particularly given Iran's use of its regional proxies to respond to recent Israeli operations.”