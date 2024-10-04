Iraq marks 92nd National Day amid debate over sovereignty
Shafaq News/
Foreign intervention in Iraq has been a significant factor shaping the
country’s political, military, and economic landscape for decades. From
colonial rule to recent military operations, external powers have repeatedly
influenced Iraq's sovereignty and decision-making, leading to long-standing
debates about the country’s independence and its future.
On October
3, Iraq celebrated its 92nd National Day, commemorating its independence from
British mandate rule and entry into the League of Nations as a fully sovereign
state.
Prime
Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani declared a public holiday but called off
official celebrations in solidarity with Lebanon and Palestine, which are
enduring severe crises due to the Israeli aggression.
This year,
the celebration is accompanied with criticism from lawmakers and political
observers.
Foreign
Intervention in Iraq
Iraq’s
modern history of foreign intervention began with British colonial rule after
World War I. The British Mandate over Iraq, which began in 1920, was
established under the pretext of aiding the country’s development, but it
effectively limited Iraq’s sovereignty. Despite gaining formal independence in
1932 and joining the League of Nations, British influence persisted for
decades, especially in Iraq’s oil industry and military affairs. The 1958
revolution, which overthrew the monarchy, marked an important shift, but
foreign powers, especially the US and the Soviet Union, continued to vie for
influence during the Cold War.
The most
direct and consequential foreign intervention came with the US-led invasion of
Iraq in 2003. Under the justification of dismantling weapons of mass
destruction and ending Saddam Hussein’s regime, the invasion toppled the
Baathist government but plunged Iraq into chaos. The resulting power vacuum
allowed for widespread insurgency, sectarian violence, and the rise of
extremist groups like al-Qaeda and later ISIS.
The US
military presence in Iraq lasted for years, with thousands of troops stationed
in the country to combat insurgents and help stabilize the new Iraqi
government. Although the US officially withdrew combat forces in 2011, its
involvement did not end. Military advisors, airstrikes, and the international
coalition against ISIS continued to assert US influence over Iraq’s military
and political decisions.
On the other
hand, Iran has become one of the most influential regional actors in Iraq since
the fall of Saddam Hussein. Through close ties with Shiite political parties,
military forces, and religious leaders, Iran has managed to exert significant
control over Iraq’s political landscape. Tehran’s influence became particularly
evident with the formation of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) during the
fight against ISIS, many of which are aligned with or backed by Iran, and later
with the formation of the political group the Coordination Framework which
includes all Shiite parties but the Sadrist movement. The Framework has a
majority in government and parliament.
While some
in Iraq view Iran as a strategic ally, particularly against extremist groups,
others criticize Iran’s growing influence as a threat to Iraq’s sovereignty.
Iranian-backed forces have been accused of operating independently of the Iraqi
government and undermining the country’s national unity.
Turkiye,
another key regional player, has repeatedly intervened in Iraq, primarily to
target Kurdish militant groups such as the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK),
which has bases in northern Iraq. Turkish airstrikes and military operations in
the Kurdistan region are frequent, with Ankara justifying its actions as
necessary for its national security. These operations, however, have strained
relations between Baghdad and Ankara, as Baghdad views them as violations of
its sovereignty.
Foreign
interventions continue to dominate the debate over Iraq’s sovereignty. Protests
in recent years, particularly those in 2019, highlighted public frustration
with foreign interference, with slogans calling for an end to both US and
Iranian influence.
Although
Iraq has made strides towards reclaiming its sovereignty, such as reducing the
presence of foreign troops, the country still faces challenges. US and Iranian
influence, in particular, continue to shape Iraq’s political landscape.
Moreover, Iraq’s reliance on foreign military and economic aid makes it
difficult for the country to fully assert its independence.
Celebrating
With No Sovereignty
Independent
MP Bassem Khashan told Shafaq News Agency, “Sovereignty is a concept merely
debated while violations from Turkiye, Iran, and the US continue.”
Khashan
added, “External forces control Iraq’s fate. Decisions are influenced by Saudi
Arabia, Iran, or Turkiye, leaving many of Iraq’s decisions disconnected from
true sovereignty.”
Independent
MP Yasser Al-Husseini shared similar views, telling Shafaq News that the
ongoing violations of Iraq's security, economy, and geography show the
government lacks control over the country’s sovereignty.
Political
analyst Abbas Al-Jubouri also questioned the holiday, noting, “October 3, 1932,
marks Iraq’s entry into the League of Nations, but this is not full
independence.”
Al-Jubouri
questioned Iraq’s current status, adding, “Is Iraq sovereign today? No, the
country is occupied by various forces—Turkiye, the US, and others. American
planes control Baghdad’s skies and conduct airstrikes. How can sovereignty be
celebrated?”
“Why celebrate independence and sovereignty
when Iraq is neither has sovereignty nor independence? The political forces
here are tools for foreign states.”
Despite
these opposed voices, others praised the Iraqi government latest achievements.
On The Right
Path
Meanwhile,
political researcher Dr. Fadel Al-Hilali argued that Iraq’s National Day marks
an important milestone, saying, “The 1932 anniversary symbolizes Iraq’s full
recognition as a sovereign state.”
Al-Hilali
emphasized the importance of sovereignty’s political, legal, and economic
dimensions, noting that “Iraq’s government is making efforts to strengthen
these elements, though challenges remain.”
International
relations professor Dr. Saadoun Al-Saadi stated to Shafaq News Agency that
sovereignty goes beyond celebrations, explaining that “while Iraq has
international recognition, past conflicts have invited foreign interventions.”
He praised
the current government for steps like ending the UNAMI mission and reducing the
role of the International Coalition, stating that Iraq is “on the right path”
but still faces challenges in building its military capabilities and defense
systems.